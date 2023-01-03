Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after another was glassed in the face in a bar on Christmas Eve.

The incident happened around 2.30am on 24 December at Teddy's Bar, on Slater Street in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police say it had reports a man had used a pint glass to assault the victim, causing large cuts to his face and bleeding.

The assault happened at Teddy's Bar on Slater Street Credit: Google Street Map

Since the attack, officers have carried out extensive investigations in the area, and analysed CCTV footage to identify anyone who could be responsible.

Detectives have now issued an image of a man who they believe could assist with their enquiries. They are asking the man in the picture, or anyone who knows him, to get in touch.

Can you help?

Information can be submitted via direct message to the Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Twitter or Facebook or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000946590.