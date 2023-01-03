Cristiano Ronaldo says he gave his word to Al Nassr despite having many other offers around the world as the former Manchester United forward was officially unveiled by the Saudi Arabian club on Tuesday.

Ronaldo, whose two-year contract makes him the highest-paid footballer in the world, arrived in the Middle East on Monday and completed a medical ahead of his official presentation a day later.

The 37-year-old was greeted by a capacity crowd of 25,000 at a raucous Mrsool Park in Riyadh as excited fans enjoyed an impressive light show ahead of his unveiling.

Cristiano Ronaldo is unveiled as a new player for Al Nassr in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Credit: @AlNassrFC_EN/ Twitter

"I’m so proud to make this big decision in my life," he said.

"In Europe my work is done. I won everything and played for the most important clubs in Europe. This is a new challenge.

"I’m a unique player. I beat all the records there. I want to beat a few records here.

"This contract is unique but I’m a unique player, so for me it’s normal.

"I really don’t worry about what people say. I am really, really happy to be here.

"I know the league is very competitive, I saw many games … I’m ready to keep playing football."

Ronaldo was greeted by Al Nassr supporters at Riyadh International Airport on Monday evening. Credit: PA Images

He said he turned down other offers from different teams around the world.

"Nobody knows this, but I had many opportunities in Europe, Brazil, Australia, America, Portugal, many clubs tried to sign me," he said.

"I gave my word to this club. I want to give a different vision of this country and football. This is why I took this opportunity."

Ronaldo's second spell with Manchester United ended in November with his departure by mutual consent, shortly after he criticised the club in an explosive interview with TalkTV.

The World Cup in Qatar saw him score in Portugal’s opening group game against Ghana, his 118th goal for his country, before being dropped from the starting XI for the knockout rounds, in which the team made a quarter-final exit with a 1-0 loss to Morocco.

A European champion with Portugal in 2016, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored more than 700 club goals in a career that has seen him lift the Champions League four times with Real Madrid and once, in his first spell from 2003 to 2009, with United, who he re-joined from Juventus in 2021.

