A fundraiser for Elle Edwards who was shot dead at a pub in Wallasey on Christmas Eve has raised more than £20,000 in seven days.

Elle Edwards was out celebrating with her friends and sister at the Lighthouse pub as a man fired 12 gunshots in quick succession towards the entrance.

One of the bullets hit Elle in the head, and she later died in hospital.

Four men were also injured in the shooting and police have confirmed Elle was not the intended target.

The Lighthouse pub has been closed since the shooting Credit: ITV Granada/Claire Hannah

A fundraising page set up on 27 December to help the family has now surpassed £20,000.

It was set up by Elle's sister-in-law Kirby Fraser with an original target for £5,000, and has now had more than 1,000 donations.

Kirby wrote: "Elle Marlene Edwards. You will always be with us, your bright smile and your infectious laugh will never be forgotten.

"Due to the devastating incident that occurred on Christmas Eve, which resulted in the tragic loss of our beautiful Elle May, I would like to help raise money for our family during these difficult times."

More than £20,000 has been raised in seven days Credit: Go Fund Me

Elle's death has shocked the local community, with a growing number of floral tributes left at the scene.

One of the messages from Elle's sister reads "To my Elle May, I love you forever, you will always be by my side. Love Lucy Lou. x"

Elle's parents also wrote: "To my beautiful Elle, you are the light of my life you will never be gone, Mum and Dad xxxx."

Her grandparents left a message which said "To our beautiful granddaughter Elle May, we will love you always".

Elle's grandparents' tribute Credit: ITV Granada/Claire Hannah

Detectives say they have received nearly 150 pieces of intelligence from members of the public following Elle's death.

"In the past 10 days CCTV and important information about individuals and wider tensions have all been passed on either directly to us or confidentially through the Crimestoppers charity," Merseyside Police said.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs added: “I would like to personally thank each and every person who has already come forward to tell us what they know.

“This is a fast moving and complex investigation and each piece of information is a vital piece of the puzzle to help us to understand what happened in the Lighthouse pub on Christmas Eve.

“I would continue to ask people to come forward and tell us what they know. Even though we have received a lot of information from the public it is still important that people continue to speak to us."If they don’t want to speak to police directly then please get in touch with Crimestoppers where information can be given in confidence.

“The people responsible for Elle’s death do not deserve to be protected and Elle’s family deserve answers."

Police have arrested three people as part of the investigation so far.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder has been recalled to prison on licence.

A 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder has been bailed.

A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder has also been bailed.