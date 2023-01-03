A man has been charged after an elderly woman was sexually assaulted in her care home in Oldham.

The incident happened around 2.40am on New Years Day after reports of an unknown male on the premises.

Jake Astley, 21, of no fixed address, was arrested on site and remains in police custody and will next appear at Tameside Magistrates Court on Tuesday 3 January 2023.

Police remained on scene until the afternoon on 1 January. Credit: MEN Media

Superintendent Philip Hutchinson, of GMP’s Oldham District, said: “This incident will have understandably caused distress to the care home residents and their families, staff and wider community and our thoughts are very much with the victim and her family, who are being supported by specialist officers.

“I would like to reassure the community that this type of incident is very rare and we have been working closely with our partner agencies, including Oldham Council, to ensure the safety and security of the residents and we are working around the clock to make sure the offender faces justice”.

Anyone who has any further information they can share about this incident is urged to contact GMP on 101 or report via the GMP website’s reporting tool: www.gmp.police.uk quoting log number 661 of 01/01/2023.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.