A man leapt from the dock before fleeing the courtroom just minutes after being jailed.

Nicholas Bunclark was given 16 months in prison after being convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following an attack at a hostel in Liverpool.

But as he was being led towards the cells, following a brief interaction with his mum in the public gallery at Liverpool Crown Court, he is believed to have broken free.

Bunclark, of Netherton, Liverpool, is said to have vaulted the gate out of the unsecured dock. Despite a brief tussle with officers, he then managed to escape the courtroom.

A heightened security presence was seen around the courts in the aftermath, with the defendant not believed to have left the building.

Patrolling guards were also seen keeping watch outside on Derby Square, while several other cases were adjourned as a result of the incident.

It is understood that Bunclark has not yet been apprehended. The Ministry of Justice and Merseyside Police have been approached for comment.