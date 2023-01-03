Play Brightcove video

Report by Granada Reports journalist Anna Youssef

Tributes are being paid to a couple from the Wirral who died in a helicopter crash while on a "once in a lifetime trip" to Australia.

Ron and Diane Hughes' families said they have been left heartbroken by the news - which is "only beginning to sink in".

Ron, 65, and Diane, 57, who had been married for just eighteen months, were among four people killed in a mid air collision between two helicopters on the Gold Coast in Queensland near the Seaworld Resort on Monday 2 January.

The crash happened as one helicopter was landing and the other taking off Credit: Channel 7

Ron was the owner of shop Concept Interiors, which was founded in 1992 and is located on Neston High Street.

People from local businesses along with residents of the town have spoken of their shock at what has happened.

One man told ITV Granada Reports: "It's absolutely tragic, I saw them just before Christmas and they were so so much looking forward to this once in a lifetime trip to Australia, and now this has all happened".

Ron founded Concept Interiors on the High Street in Neston Credit: Google Streetview

Another man said: "I was in their house only two days before Christmas doing a job, and when we heard this morning it was a real shock, and everyone around town is talking about it, it's very sad."

Queensland Police said "initial investigations" indicate the collision occurred when one helicopter was taking off and the other was landing.

One was able to safely land on the sandbank, with only five of its six passengers suffering minor injuries.

However, the other helicopter crashed, killing four of those inside, and leaving a further three critically injured.

Pilot Ashley Jenkinson, thought to be originally from Birmingham, was also killed in the crash.

The forensic crash unit is investigating the incident with help from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

Tamra Bow, who covers the Gold Coast with Australian broadcaster Channel 7, gave Granada Reports presenters Gamal Fahnbulleh and Victoria Grimes the latest from the scene.

Taking to social media, Australia's prime minister, Anthony Albanese, said his thoughts were with those affected.

He said "Australia is shocked by the news of the terrible and tragic helicopter incident today on the Gold Coast.

"My thoughts are with all those affected, including first responders, and my deepest sympathies are with those who are grieving."

