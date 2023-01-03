Wigan Athletic's chairman has issued a "heartfelt apology" to fans following the club's recent poor run of form.

Talal Al Hammad said "necessary changes and improvements" will be made during the January transfer window, in a statement on social media.

It comes after the Latics home defeat to Hull City on Monday 2 January which means they are now bottom of the Championship.

It was their third 4-1 defeat in the space of a week over the festive period.

At the final whistle there was a chorus of boos from the home fans, with some taking to social media to vent their frustration.

One asked, "How are you supposed to do dry January when you support Wigan?", whilst another called the players "spineless and gutless".

Club chairman Al Hamad addressed the fans frustration after the match, posting a lengthy post on Twitter, pledging to rectify the situation.

He said: "I want to extend a heartfelt apology to all of you for our team's recent performance.

"We understand that you expect and deserve the best from us, and we are deeply sorry that we have not been able to deliver that in recent times.

"Please know that we are doing everything in our power to turn things around and provide the level of excellence that you have come to expect from us.

"This includes entering the market to make the necessary changes and improvements to our team.

"We are determined to do whatever it takes to become stronger and more competitive, and we are confident that these changes will pay off in the long run.

"I also want to express my gratitude for your continued encouragement and support.

"Your encouragement and belief in us have meant so much to the team.

"We are determined to make things right.

"Thank you for your understanding and for standing by us.

"We hope to repay your faith in us with improved performances on the field."

Toure was appointed Wigan Athletic manager in November 2022 Credit: PA images

The result means Kolo Toure's nightmare start as first team manager is continuing.

After the final whistle he said: "This result puts us in a tough place but we have got to keep going.

"We just have to stick together and keep believing in ourselves."

Toure was appointed in November 2022 on a three and a half year deal, after the Latics sacked Leam Richardson due to a string of poor results.