Police are hunting a man in connection with a spate of alleged parcel thefts on the same street in the run-up to Christmas.

More than 30 parcels were stolen from homes on St. Lesmo Road, in Stockport, over two days in December.

Officers believe a man took parcels from three different addresses in just 10 minutes on 19 December, before going on to impersonate a homeowner to receive another parcel from a delivery driver.

He then returned the following afternoon and tailgated another delivery driver into an apartment complex in St. Lesmo Road before getting into the mailroom, stuffing a shopping bag with more than 30 parcels and escaping.

Police has now released a picture of the man they want to speak to in connection with the thefts, and they describe him as being about 5ft 6in tall.

Detectives say he was wearing a hat and a scarf over his mouth at the time of the incidents, together with a black cap and a black bubble coat.

They are appealing for witnesses.