The chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France before the Champions League final in May

A Liverpool supporters group has asked UEFA to finish their investigation into the crowd issues around the Champions League final in Paris.

The Spirit of Shankly (SOS) is demanding answers from the governing body, saying the delay into the independent inquiry is "unacceptable".

Thousands, including Liverpool fans were locked out, as tickets failed to work and heavy-handed Paris police tear gassed supporters.

UEFA had aimed to have the report published by the end of November, but it was still waiting for confirmation of when it will be received. It commissioned the report after final in May.

The supporters' union have called for clarity over the situation - including hearing the head of the review, Dr Tiago Rodrigues.

Hillsborough survivors have told ITV News about the trauma that has been retriggered by the near miss in Paris.

The SOS statement said: "UEFA announced they would be undertaking an independent inquiry into the frightening and distressing events in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League Final at Stade de France in Paris, on a night which should have been a celebration of European club football.

"No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again.

"They stated the independent inquiry would (seek) 'to identify shortcomings and responsibilities of all entities involved in the organisation of the final.'

"It is now seven months – more than 200 days – later and still we have no answers."

"We acknowledge the latest update from Dr Tiago Rodrigues, who is leading the panel, that we received in December, but a lack of concrete information remains a cause of concern to our supporters and members and provides no reassurance that the Inquiry is progressing to conclusion.

"We have been publicly supportive of the Panel’s process, with thoroughness and accuracy being prioritised over speed.

Fans with tickets outside the Stade de France Credit: PA Images

"However, it is becoming increasingly difficult for us to answer questions, from aforesaid supporters and members, with no solid information to give them.

"We are increasingly concerned that any outcomes, recommendations and actions will not be implemented in the current football calendar year."

The next Champions League Final is just five months away and the SOS is concerned there is not enough time to implement the inquiry's findings in time.

Around 15,000 supporters were held for several hours in packed, stationary crowds near the turnstiles and were then tear-gassed by police.

In October an independent panel concluded Liverpool fans were “treated with contempt” before, during and after the 2022 Champions League final.

