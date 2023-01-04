Play Brightcove video

A dog missing for 24 hours after falling down a 15ft pothole was eventually rescued - by another dog.

Gracie the black Labrador sparked a full-scale rescue mission when she disappeared while walking with her owner, Guy Beggs, in the Peak District.

People from as far as Manchester, Bolton and even Leeds answered the call to help find her, braving sub-zero temperatures, ice and snow in the process.

But eventually, it was another four-legged friend who managed to find the eight-year-old dog, as Spaniel Lottie sniffed her out.

Guy said: "When I last checked it was probably about 23 hours that she'd been missing and I just, I got emotional, broke down in tears, it was such a relief."

Gracie became lost after she set off on a walk with Guy, and his friend, from Newfold Farm in Edale, Derbyshire, on 2 January 2023.

While walking the weather changed rapidly and Guy quickly lost sight of Gracie.

The pair spent hours looking for her until he decided to put a message out on social media.

Within hours the message had been shared hundreds of times and volunteers were coming from all over the North West to help out with the search.

Guy, from Warrington, was contacted by the K9 SAR Volunteers Group, which helped them look for Gracie, while Newfold Farm cafe even opened its doors to offer the volunteers food and drink.

Following the 24 hour search, Gracie was finally found, and after a bit of love and attention, as well as some food and water she was back to her usual self and enjoying her trip back down the mountain.

Guy has since joined the volunteer group and is hoping to raise money to buy GPS tracking systems that people can rent when going for walks with their dogs in the area.

He is also trying to raise awareness of potholes in the Peak District, "God forbid, it could be a child next," he added.

If you want to know more about what Guy and his team are trying to do click here.