The family of a couple who died in a helicopter crash while visiting family in Australia after being "separated by Covid" say the are "struggling to come to terms with our loss".

Ron and Diane Hughes, from Neston in Cheshire, were among four killed in a mid-air crash between two helicopters in Queensland, near the Seaworld Resort, on Monday 2 January.

Ron, 65, and Diane, 57, who had been married for just 18 months, are believed to have been visiting Ron's daughter and her family on Australia’s Gold Coast, when the tragedy happened.

They had only arrived a week earlier, their family said.

In a statement given to the Liverpool Echo, their family paid tribute to the “generous, loyal, fun-loving couple who had a zest for life”.

“We are deeply saddened and still in a state of shock from the events that unfolded on Monday,” they said.

“Ron and Diane arrived last week, visiting our family on the Gold Coast after being separated by Covid for the last few years.

“They were the most generous, loyal, fun-loving couple who had a zest for life and were loved and adored by everyone they met.

“Tragedies like this happen to ‘other people’ and we are all struggling to come to terms with our loss.

“They leave a huge hole in our family and will be survived by parents, brothers, sons, daughters, and their cheeky grandkids.”

Ron and Diane Hughes who had married in August 2021 were killed in the mid-air crash. Credit: Family picture

The family thanked the first responders, emergency services and Sea World staff for their efforts to save the couple.

They also said their thoughts were with everyone impacted and that they were praying for the recovery of survivors still in hospital.

“Finally, the outpouring of love from our friends, family and the Gold Coast community has touched us all and will never be forgotten,” they added.

The couple, and another passenger - a 36-year-old woman from Glenmore Park, New South Wales - died when their helicopter collided with another at around 2pm local time - 4am GMT - in Main Beach.

Pilot Ashley Jenkinson, thought to be originally from Birmingham, was also killed in the crash.

The crash happened as one helicopter was landing and the other taking off Credit: Channel 7

Following the incident Diane's brother Dave Boyce wrote on Facebook: "For those who don't know my sister and her husband were involved in the helicopter crash on the Gold Coast yesterday.

"We would also like to thank you all for the love and support we have received. We are truly humbled at this heartbreaking time."

Ron was the owner of shop Concept Interiors, which was founded in 1992 and is located on Neston High Street.

Flowers have been left outside the shop, and a note pinned to the shutters reads: 'Due to unforeseen circumstances the shop is closed until further notice'.

Tributes left outside of Concept Interiors. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Queensland Police said "initial investigations" indicate the collision occurred when one helicopter was taking off and the other was landing.

One was able to safely land on the sandbank, with only five of its six passengers suffering minor injuries.

A 10-year-old boy from Glenmore Park suffered critical injuries in the incident while a 33-year-old woman and a nine-year-old boy, both travelling from Geelong West, Victoria, suffered serious injuries.

The forensic crash unit is investigating the incident with help from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: "We are supporting the family of two British nationals who died in Australia and are in contact with the local authorities."

Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, said his thoughts were with those affected by the incident.

"Australia is shocked by the news of the terrible and tragic helicopter incident today on the Gold Coast," he said in a tweet.

"My thoughts are with all those affected, including first responders, and my deepest sympathies are with those who are grieving."

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk tweeted it was an "unthinkable tragedy".

She said: "My deepest sympathies are with each of the families and everyone affected by this terrible accident."