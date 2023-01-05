A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a car crashed into a building, which then collapsed.

The major incident happened on Canterbury Street in Ashton-under-Lyne shortly after 6:45pm on Thursday, 5 December.

Pictures from the scene showed the street cordoned off and covered in rubble after part of the building collapsed on top of the vehicle.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service say the driver freed herself from the wreckage of the car before the crews arrived.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after the incident in Ashton. Credit: MEN Media

A woman has since been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and has been taken into police custody.

Greater Manchester Police say enquiries are continuing into the incident.

A spokesperson for the Greater Manchester Fire Service said: "The incident involved a car colliding with a house causing significant structural damage.

“The driver had freed herself from the car prior to crews’ arrival and is being treated at the scene by North West Ambulance Service (NWAS). No other casualties have been reported.

“Firefighters remain in attendance, working with emergency service colleagues and Tameside Council to make the area safe.”

