A coroner has said Elle Edwards was a “beautiful young woman” who had a “bright future ahead” as she opened an inquest into the beautician's death.

The 26-year-old was shot dead at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, on Christmas Eve.

A provisional cause of death was given as gunshot wounds to the head.

Flowers left outside the pub in Wallasey Credit: ITV Granada

Coroner Anita Bhardwaj while opening the inquest at the Gerard Majella Courthouse, in Liverpool, said: “This is such a tragic death of a beautiful young woman who clearly had a bright future ahead of her and so much to offer both in her career as well as personally.

“We all appreciate, I think, as parents, nothing can prepare us for the death of a child in any way, shape or form and I think we can only imagine what the parents and family are going through.”

Merseyside Police say their investigation into the fatal shooting remains ongoing. Credit: Family photo

The inquest heard Elle was pronounced dead at Arrowe Park Hospital on Christmas Day after being taken there from the pub.

Ms Bhardwaj said: “Others were also shot at that location but sadly Elle was the one that lost her life.”

Ms Bhardwaj said she would release Elle’s body to her family. Toxicology analysis would be carried out before a full post-mortem report.

The inquest was adjourned to 5 May, when Ms Bhardwaj said there would be an update on the police investigation.

Police outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Credit: PA Images

Merseyside police have appealed for information following the shooting, in which Elle is not believed to have been the intended target.

Police said said nearly 150 pieces of intelligence from the public, including information about individuals and wider tensions, had been passed onto them.

Three people have been arrested so far in connection with the murder.

A 31-year-old man from Tranmere, Wirral, and a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry, Wirral, both held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, were later bailed.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, was recalled to prison on licence.

Earlier this week in a post on social media, Elle's sister Lucy Edwards said: "I miss you so much sis.

"You are and will always be my best friend, sidekick, partner in crime, soul mate and big sister."

