The first set of stamps to feature King Charles' Royal Cypher has been released by the Isle of Man Post Office.

Featuring the island's national symbol, The 'Triskellion Collection' showcases the 'three legs of Man' in the Post Office's first collection of 2023.

Every single stamp issued by the Isle of Man Post Office had previously required approval by Her Majesty The Queen.

This role will now be passed on to His Majesty The King ahead of King Charles' coronation on 6 May.

King Charles is referred to in the Isle of Man as 'The Lord of Mann'. Credit: PA Image

Introduced by Alexander III of Scotland in 1265 the Manx legs were originally bare-legged but, by the fourteenth century, were clothed in armour and golden spurs.

It is a symbol that can be seen all over the island on coins, bank notes and national buildings.

The legs are usually seen to run clockwise and the symbol often appears with the Latin motto ‘Quocunque Jeceris Stabit,’ meaning ‘it will stand whichever way you throw it’.

As the Isle of Man remains a Crown Dependency, His Majesty the King is referred to by islanders as the 'Lord of Mann' - a title passed on by Her Majesty the Queen.

The Triskelion has been the symbol of 'Manxness' for nearly a thousand years. Credit: Isle of Man Post Office

Laurence Skelly, President of Tynwald said: “Now that King Charles III, Lord of Mann has acceded to the throne a new chapter begins for the Isle of Man Post Office.

"I’m delighted that Isle of Man Post Office celebrates this new chapter by joining our Islands well known Triskel and the cypher of HM King Charles III, Lord of Mann on the first stamp issue of 2023.”

Isle of Man Stamps and Coins General Manager, Maxine Cannon said: “Nothing represents the Isle of Man more than its symbol, the triskelion.

"How befitting therefore that His Majesty King Charles III Lord of Mann should grant his approval to issue the Triskelion Collection as our first set of Isle of Man stamps to feature his cypher."

The Isle of Man Post Office is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

More on the new set can be found here.

