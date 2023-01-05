A victim of Greater Manchester's most notorious rapist has said he should never be released.

Andrew Longmire, who is now 66, was given multiple life sentences in October 1988 after being convicted of 11 rapes, three attempted rapes, indecent assault, and using a firearm to resist arrest.

His tariff was fixed at 20 years, but in the decades that followed his conviction Longmire, who has changed his surname to Barlow, was linked to more offending and he was given two further life sentences in 2010 and 2017.

But the Parole Board has now confirmed that he is due to be released in January.

The decision has been described as a "perversion of justice" by veteran Manchester MP, Graham Stringer.

He has vowed to sign a petition set up by the daughter of one of Barlow's victims calling for his parole to be stopped, and to raise the matter in the House of Commons.

Once branded Britain's most wanted man, Barlow has already spent time out of prison as he prepares for release.

One of his victims who was raped by him in the 1980s says he should serve a full life term.She says "I see him in my mind everyday," adding, "I am absolutely horrified that he is to due to be released.

"It is a complete smack in the face even though I knew it might happen one day. I have been fortunate in having a victim liaison officer for the past 10 years.

"They have been speaking to me every day recently when it emerged he was coming out."He has tried to get parole about eight times and every time you object and then it is a waiting game and your heart is in your mouth.

"I don't care about his age, there is no way this man is safe. I have been diagnosed with PTSD."

One of Andrew Barlow's victims says she is serving a life sentence Credit: MEN Media

She says, "I'll never forget his eyes. He held a knife to my throat. I remember exactly what he was wearing. He was in a green jacket with a scarf across the lower part of his face."We - the 13 of us - are serving the life sentences. He should never come out. He would come out to a world that he does not really know and that could send him over the edge."He is mocking us. He was called the Coronation Street rapist, and he has changed his name to Barlow - who was the biggest name in Corrie - Ken Barlow.

"Also he was arrested in Barlow Street - it is his way of putting two fingers up to us."

The woman has lodged an appeal against his release, and hopes other victims will follow suit.

Meanwhile Labour MP Mr Stringer has written to the Chief Executive of the Parole Board expressing his concerns that several of the victims were not informed.

In his letter he says that he his writing on behalf of a constituent whose close relative was a victim of Barlow.

He writes: "My constituent is concerned that his (relative) has not been informed that Andrew Barlow is likely to be released in the near future and she has not been informed of this. She has only learned about this matter from the press."I have also been contacted by another victim who wishes to remain anonymous and also by a woman whose mother was a victim.

"It appears that none of these victims have been given the courtesy of being informed of Barlow’s likely release.

"This is unsatisfactory on many levels, both that this man remains a danger to women and that his previous victims have not been informed so that they may make representations.

"I would request that you delay any possible release of Andrew Barlow until all his victims have been informed."

The Parole Board says that Barlow has undergone treatment and training during his sentence Credit: MEN Media

A Parole Board Decision Summary says: "The panel examined the release plan provided by Mr Barlow’s probation officer and weighed its proposals against assessed risks.

"The plan included a requirement to reside in designated accommodation as well as strict limitations on Mr Barlow’s contacts, movements and activities.

"The panel concluded this plan was robust enough to manage Mr Barlow in the community at this stage."