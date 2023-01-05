Play Brightcove video

Video report by Ann O'Connor.

A legacy fund has been created in memory of three teenagers who lost their lives in tragic circumstances in Liverpool, two of them to knife crime.

The Platform for Change Legacy Fund has been launched by independent school Employability Solutions, to honour three former pupils - Brandon Regan, 17, Daniel Jamieson, 16, and Jamie Buckley, 18.

Brandon and Daniel were both victims of knife crime.

The new fund will award three grants of up to £1,000 each year to a young person who agrees to promote education, safety and mental health within their local communities.

It's a project which has the support of the bereaved parents.

17 year old Brandon Regan

In January 2018, 17 year old Brandon Regan was stabbed and left to die in a garden in Speke. His mother Julie Regan says her pain is 'unbearable':

''I'll never get over it - never.''

Julie Regan, Brandon's mother

Six months later in July 2018 Danny Gee Jamieson died from stab wounds. The 16 year old was knifed by another teenager backed by dozens of boys in a park in Belle Vale.

Both were unarmed when they died.

Daniel Gee Jamieson

Danny's mother Mandy Jamieson said: 'it's hard work being a grieving mother - every day is exactly the same.

''When I close my eyes at night I see Daniel and every morning you wake up and it's the same again when you realise he's gone.

''When your child has been taken the way ours have been taken - it's not something that you can just get over.''

Mandy Jamieson, mother of Danny Gee Jamieson

The boys were all students at Employability Solutions in Garston, an alternative education centre for teenagers excluded from or unsuited to mainstream education. Now in its tenth year, the organisation has transformed the lives of over 2,000 young people across its three schools.

The centre is a social enterprise that started as a market stall and wants to help others grow their own hopes and dreams.

Employability Solutions have two schools in Garston

Founder Claire Cook, said: "Brandon, Danny and Jamie have never been forgotten by us and with the blessing of their parents, we want to make sure they are always remembered.

''Acknowledging the memory of the boys had to be about young people and focusing on what's strong, not what's wrong, and giving them access to opportunities and wrap around support that we can offer that will last a life time.''

Mandy added: ''If we're in a position to help these kids, then why not? It shows them there's a different path - that you don't have to join a gang, stab people or carry a knife.''