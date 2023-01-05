More than 20 people were rescued from a counterfeit shop after a young boy alerted police that his mum was inside.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) says its officers had been seen patrolling the Strangeways area by 'spotters', who are regularly seen loitering on the lookout for the force.

The spotters then told the owners of the illegitimate shop on Harris Street, off Bury New Road, police were in the area.

Shortly after, at around 3pm on 3 January, officers were stopped by what they described as a "panicked" boy, who said his mum had been locked inside the shop.

They forced entry under section 17 - an emergency warranted granted to preserve life - and rescued the mum along with 20 other people who had been trapped inside by the shopkeepers who had been spooked by the nearby officers.

A search of the building led to the discovery of more than £8,000 in cash and two large floors containing counterfeit clothing, shoes, watches, and perfume.

GMP says these items will shortly be recycled and repurposed into household items, with anything unsafe being destroyed.

Two men, aged 26 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and conspiracy to commit trademark offences.

Their arrest led to three further locations being searched, which resulted in another £5,000 cash being recovered and a large amount of counterfeit clothing being seized.

Both men were interviewed and have been bailed with conditions.

The work is part of GMP's blitz on dodgy traders in the Strangeways and Cheetham Hill area, known as Operation Vulcan, and the force is vowing to keep up the work in 2023.

Detective Superintendent Neil Blackwood, who is leading Operation Vulcan, said: "We’ve heard whispers that the illegitimate shop owners thought Op Vulcan was just a short-lived operation over Christmas, and that in the New Year, all would be forgotten.

"I hope this week's action will demonstrate that Op Vulcan is here to stay, and my team and I will be relentlessly pursuing anyone who decides to commit criminality in this area.

"The illicit money made from the counterfeit items funds serious organised crime, and we will do everything in our power to strip criminals of their finances and reinvest it back into communities across Manchester.

"This latest seizure will make a dent in finances of the serious organised crime gangs operating in the area, but I’d like to take this time to again emphasise the danger that members of the public are in when they shop here."

