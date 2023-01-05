A pensioner screamed "oh my god" seconds before he was hit by a drink driver over double the limit in a fatal head-on-crash.

William Ludlow was critically injured when Andrew Stinchcomb smashed into his car at speed. Both men had to be cut from their vehicles by firefighters following the crash.

Mr Ludlow, a "well-loved family man" from Liverpool, died in hospital two days later.

Stinchcomb, 40, was more than double the limit when he was tested six hours after the collision.

Carol Slater, the front seat passenger of Mr Ludlow, told officers Stinchcomb was driving at a "fast speed" and "careered into their side of the road".

Mr Ludlow "did not have any chance of avoiding" the collision as the other car was "directly in front of them", she told said.

Ms Slater reported hearing him say "oh my god" as the BMW appeared "on top of them".

Stinchcomb, of Marshlands Road in Little Neston, Cheshire, was jailed for four years and eight months at Liverpool Crown Court after he admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

Gerald Baxter, prosecuting, described how both men were driving on Willaston Road in Neston on 26 July 2021.

Stinchcomb's BMW 3 Series and Mr Ludlow's Nissan were travelling in opposite directions as they approached a bend in the 50mph limit road.

Stinchcomb then travelled into the lane of the oncoming pensioner.

Mr Ludlow was airlifted to the Royal Stoke Hospital having suffered "catastrophic injuries". He died two days later due to "severe chest and abdominal injuries".

Meanwhile Stinchcomb, was taken to Aintree Hospital in a helicopter.

The father-of-two had told police at the scene that he had been "drinking spirits".

Stinchcomb said after taking his children to school in the morning he had then gone to an off-licence and bought cans of beer, drinking one on the beach but throwing the others away.

He "wasn't sure" if he had consumed more alcohol at home and stated to police that he "considered himself a safe and considerate driver" and "in hindsight regretted getting into the car". The motorist also reported that he had a "poor history of mental health".

He had 165 micrograms of alcohol in his system per 100ml of blood when he gave a sample more than six hours later. The legal limit is 80mg.

Stinchcomb was jailed at Liverpool crown court Credit: PA Images

Stinchcombe - who has no previous convictions - had a flat tyre on the front nearside of his car, while one of his rear tyres was also found to be underinflated. The vehicle had "been driven for some distance" in this condition.

Sarah Holt, defending, told the court: "Mr Stinchcomb is responsible for the death of Mr Ludlow, and he takes full responsibility for that.

"That responsibility has placed upon him a burden he will carry not for the duration of his sentence, but for the duration of his life.

"He is consumed with guilt, shame and most of all remorse for the family of Mr Ludlow, who as a consequence of his actions have suffered the most devastating loss.

"He is also full of remorse, guilt and shame in relation to his own family."

Sentencing, Judge Stuart Driver KC said: "The loss to his relatives and friends cannot possibly be calculated.

"Common sense dictates that it must have been higher at the time of the accident. It is accepted that your driving can be considered as falling not far short of dangerousness.

"The court can take into account the numerous references which speak highly of your personal qualities. I take into account that you were suffering from poor mental health at the time, and that contributed to your offending.

"You have shown true remorse and pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity. I thank Mr Ludlow's family for the dignity shown in these proceedings."

Stinchcomb appeared tearful during the hearing and was seen shaking in the dock at times.

He nodded to the judge and quietly said "thank you" after the sentence was handed down, having also been banned from driving for six years and four months.

