A car believed to hold information about the shooting of Ashley Dale in Liverpool has been seized by police.

Ashley, 28, was found with a gunshot wound in the back garden of her home on Leinster Road in Old Swan on Sunday 21 August.

The environmental health officer for Knowsley Council is not believed to have been the intended target of the killing.

A grey Hyundai i30 N car, which was spotted in the area earlier in the evening, has now been seized for forensic examinations, Merseyside Police say.

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “Although this vehicle has now been seized, we’re still keen to speak to anyone who saw its movements.

Ashley Dale was not believed to be the intended target, her inquest was told. Credit: Merseyside Police

"We believe that the car had been driven in the areas of Dovecot and Page Moss during the evening of Ashley’s murder, including on Pilch Lane. “Therefore, I want to continue to appeal to anyone who lives in these areas and may have any information about this car.

"This might range from knowing who was driving, seeing someone being picked up, or capturing further images or footage on CCTV, dashcam or doorbell devices."

No one has been charged in relation to her death.

