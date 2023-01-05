Play Brightcove video

The footage shows Ronaldo knocking a phone out of a fan's hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be able to make his debut for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in his first eligible match - because of an FA ban for hitting the phone out of an Everton fan's hand.

Thousands of Saudi fans had bought tickets to Al-Nassr's game against Al-Ta'ee to see Ronaldo take to the pitch for the first time.

But they will be unable to see the Portuguese international take to the pitch for the team's next two games after a suspension handed to him following the incident, which occurred while he played for Manchester United, takes effect.

Alongside the two match ban he was also fined £50,000 by the FA after footage emerged of him smashing an Everton fan's phone following a United's 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, 9 April.

Ronaldo being unveiled at the Mrsool Park stadium Credit: PA Images

Ronaldo admitted his conduct and was handed a police caution by Merseyside Police after being interviewed in August 2022 about the alleged assault and criminal damage.

The ban did not count in the World Cup but does apply to any domestic fixture he plays in any country.

Ronaldo, whose two-year contract makes him the highest-paid footballer in the world, arrived in the Middle East and completed a medical ahead of his official presentation.

The 37-year-old was greeted by a capacity crowd of 25,000 at a raucous Mrsool Park in Riyadh as excited fans enjoyed an impressive light show ahead of his unveiling.

Ronaldo joined the Saudi club after reaching a mutual agreement with Manchester United to terminate his contract.

The player had done a television interview where he was broadly critical of the club and its management.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...