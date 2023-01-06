Play Brightcove video

Joanne Anderson spoke to Granada Reports about the new strategy for tackling violence against women and girls

A 'radical' new strategy has been launched to tackle violence against women and girls in Liverpool as figures show nearly a third have experienced some kind of assault.

The robust three-year plan promises to 'change the narrative' to ensure survivors feel safe enough to speak up.

Figures also show, of the quarter of a million women in Liverpool, it is estimated 30% will face violence - including girls and students.

The city council says between October 2021 and September 2022, Merseyside Police was called out to 14,935 domestic abuse incidents, an average of 1,245 per month.

This resulted in 12,287 recorded crimes, an average of 1,024 per month.

Hannah was sexually assaulted during her first year at university.

She said: "I was in shock of what was going on. I couldn't comprehend that's what happened to me."

Play Brightcove video

Her perpetrator was found guilty in court but not on the charge relating to her.

She said: "I don't have that legal justice really but coming to terms with it is good. I had shut myself away quite a bit and became a hermit.

"I think what's happened in Liverpool recently is quite scary. In my house we always lock every door and keep every window closed. If we can't be safe in our own homes, it's quite scary.

"I'm glad a specific strategy is being taken. Telling people they are taking a stance is good, especially a female mayor.

"I really hope it [the strategy] will work, but it's going to take a lot of people to make it work - it needs a big change for something to happen."

The strategy was launched by Liverpool's first female mayor Joanne Anderson who said it had the "power to be transformative for thousands of women and girls across Liverpool".

She added: “Violence against women and girls, by its very nature, can be more nuanced and complicated than other crimes.

"Often perpetrators are known by their victims and it takes real courage for them to come forward.

Joanne Anderson is launching the strategy Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images

“It also takes highly skilled, strong and compassionate people working in the field to ensure that victims and families are sufficiently supported, and here in Liverpool we are very lucky to have incredible agencies working at a grassroots level.

“This strategy will build on the fantastic work of existing organisations to tackle the issues for victims and their families.

"I am determined to bring about change for the thousands of women and girls who right now, are living in fear and are at risk of violence in our city. We have to be their voice and act now – and I believe this strategy is the first step.”

Play Brightcove video

Lorraine Wood, Operations Manager for Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre for Merseyside, said: "We welcome this strategy. We're really looking forward to seeing how it progresses.

"It sends out a strong message to victims and survivors but also perpetrators that we are taking this seriously.

"We ask members of the public to become more of an active bystander to these issues. It's a pandemic in itself."

Lorraine added only 1 in 10 will report something to the police or services that can help them.

The three-year strategy has a three aims:

Ensuring that demand for services is better met

For women and girls to feel confident in calling out and challenging inappropriate behaviour

A robust and consistent approach to raising awareness and taking action in schools

Paula Nolan, Chief Executive of Liverpool Domestic Abuse Service, says, “We see hundreds of women every year who are all affected by VAWG.

"We know what services that they want because they tell us, so it was great to be able to input into the strategy in a very positive way."

She added, “I hope this strategy means women and girls will feel and be safer. I hope it means all services are trained to respond effectively to women and girls impacted by violence and abuse and that people are made aware of how their behaviour, sexist attitudes and misogyny impacts women and girls.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...