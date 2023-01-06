The world’s fastest blind man has been given an MBE by King Charles.

Mike Newman, from Bolton, holds multiple world records for speeds achieved in a car on land before becoming the first blind man on earth to drive a car at 200 mph.

The car enthusiast was born blind due to glaucoma, and always dreamt of driving - but it was restricted by his disability.

After achieving his first world record, he decided to help other visually impaired people drive at speed too, creating charity, Speed Of Sight.

Mike has now been recognised for his services to people with disabilities, including visual impairments.

Mike Newman has set numerous world records Credit: Speed of Sight

Mike said: “I was in shock when I received the call letting me know that someone had nominated me and that I had received this medal.

"It’s such an honour and I’m incredibly humbled and grateful, but I wouldn’t be able to do any of this work without the staff and volunteers that help us at our Speed Of Sight track days that enable us to change people’s lives.

“While I always wanted this charity to succeed when I created it with my co-founder John, I’m stunned at just how successful it’s been over the 10 years we’ve been running, and how much joy it’s brought to so many lives."

Mike Newman behind the wheel Credit: Speed of Sight

Despite his disability, Mike, has gone on to become a race car driver and multiple world record holder.

In 2001, he set the motorcycle speed record at 89 mph on a superbike. In 2003, he went on to achieve the car land speed record in 2003 at 144 mph.

He then set three more world records:

176 mph in 2005

186 mph in 2013

200 mph in 2014

Mike Newman at Silverstone race track Credit: Speed of Sight

After his first land speed record, he started to meet people who used to be able to drive, but had developed disabilities - meaning they could no longer drive.

He started Speed of Sight to give them the experience of driving again

Their vehicles, two racing cars and two all-terrain buggies, are specially designed with dual controls and twin steering wheels and the buggies are equipped with hand controls.

The charity has now been hosting track days for 10 years, changing hundreds of lives in the nearly 100 track days it has put on.

