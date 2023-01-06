A couple and their newborn baby have gone missing after their car broke down on the motorway.

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon disappeared after their vehicle broke down near junction four, for Farnworth in Bolton, of the M61 on Thursday 5 January 2023.

The family were seen last leaving the vehicle and the motorway safely - walking to the Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas at around 6.30pm.

Mark was wearing dark clothing and Constance, who has a southern accent, was wearing a burgundy coat.

The newborn was swaddled.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say it is thought neither Constance or her baby have been assessed by medical professionals.

In the appeal to the couple, Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, Head of Public Protection at GMP, said: "As a mum, I would like to make a direct appeal to Constance.

"Constance, I know this is an exceptionally hard time for you and you are likely feeling scared but I promise that our number one priority is the same as yours – to keep your beautiful new born safe.

"As you know, it’s really important that both you and your baby are assessed by medical professionals as soon as possible so please make contact with emergency services or make your way to your nearest hospital, wherever that may be.

"I would also like to appeal to members of the public – not just in Bolton but across Greater Manchester and beyond.

"If you have any information about this family’s whereabouts, please do nothing more than contact emergency services. GMP can be contacted via Live Chat on our website or 999. Even the most minor detail might help us keep this mum and baby safe.”

Anyone with information should contact Greater Manchester Police via 999 quoting 2657 05/01/21. GMP can also be contacted via gmp.police.uk.

Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.