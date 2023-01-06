A four-year-old boy has had to have hospital treatment after being attacked by a dog while he was out riding his scooter with his family.

It happened at around 4pm on Wednesday 14 December 2022, on Danesdale Drive in Ancoats, in Manchester.

As the family were heading towards the Rochdale Canal tow path, a dog, described as a British male Bulldog type, which was off its lead, attacked the boy causing leg injuries.

The owner of the dog initially stopped but left a short time later, walking off in the direction of Rodney Street and Steven Hunt Street with the dog still off its lead.

The dog is described as mottled in colouring - both pale tan and white - big and heavy-set.

The owner is described as a white man, of large build, with dark cropped hair, and large blue eyes.

Police say he was possibly mid 20s, wearing a white top, and was walking a second dog, a black small bulldog that appeared to be on its lead.

Greater Manchester Police want to speak to the man who owns these dogs or appeal to the general public who may know the owner of the dog or may have encountered similar incidents in recent weeks.

Can you help?

Anyone with information regarding this incident, CCTV, footage, or knows who owns these dogs should contact GMP on 0161 856 65933 or 101 quoting incident 2493 of 05/08/2022

Alternatively, you report information via www.gmp.police.uk or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.