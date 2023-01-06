Play Brightcove video

Michael Smith achieved his dream of becoming the PDC Darts World champion and now he's completed another.

The 32-year-old from St Helens is a huge fan of the town's rugby league club.

After beating Michael van Gerwen 7-4 in the World Championship final at Alexandra Palace, 'Bully Boy' as he's known, has returned to his roots to bring the trophy back to his beloved club and Super League champions for a very special photo.

Michael's wish to unite the World Darts and Super League trophies came true as he was joined on the pitch by Saints' Head Coach Paul Wellens along with players Jack Welsby, Mark Percival, Alex Walmsley and Jodie Cunnington who also brought the Women's Challenge Cup to make it a trophy treble.

Michael says: "To finally come back home with the trophy and be world number one with the number one team in the world, it's what dreams are made of."

"I wasn't good enough to play rugby so I had to find something else. To finally master my sport now dreams finally do come true."

"St Helens is a small community but it's a big community and we stick together, we all support our own. Even when I didn't win last year everyone was giving me support and now that I've got it, it's even sweeter."

Michael Smith with PDC World Darts trophy alongside St Helens duo Jodie Cunningham and Jack Welsby

St Helens' Head Coach Paul Wellens says: "I've known Michael a long time and I know it's been a childhood dream of his to win the world title."

"Michael has had some set backs over the years and had some failures but off the back of those grew stronger. I think you can only see him going from strength to strength and winning many more titles."

St Helens' player Jodie Cunningham says: "He's an inspiration. Michael's cousin Paige plays in our women's team so not only were we supporting him because he's a St Helens lad but because he feels like an extended version of our family too."