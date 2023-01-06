Everton FC is cracking down on fans carrying smoke bombs, flares and fireworks inside grounds, warning supporters that they could face a lifetime ban if caught.

It comes after a smoke bomb was thrown onto the pitch during the Blues 4-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion at home on Tuesday, 3 January.

The club says they have a "zero-tolerance approach" to anti-social and criminal behaviour at Goodison Park and away stadiums.

Everton warned supporters of the legal repercussions of incidents such as pitch invasions and harassment, as well as its own sanctions.

A smoke bomb was thrown onto the pitch at Everton's home game on 3 January. Credit: Archive / PA images

Fans could have their season tickets revoked or be banned from matches for life if they are found to break FA rules.

In a statement, the football club said: "Supporters will always play a vital role on matchdays and that is something the Club wholeheartedly values and embraces.

"However, this must always be done legally by ensuring everyone’s health and safety at all Club matches."

UK football clubs have a growing problem with the use of pyrotechnics, which are illegal to both carry and set off inside grounds.

In summer 2022, the FA, Premier League and EFL came together to introduce new measures and stronger sanctions to tackle increased anti-social and criminal behaviour.

There was a heightened focus people “carrying or using smoke bombs or pyrotechnics” at football matches. Any fans caught would face an automatic club ban.

