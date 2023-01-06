A man who leapt from the dock and fled a courtroom before trying to escape in disguise after being jailed has had his prison sentence extended.

Nicholas Bunclark, 30, was initially given 16 months in prison after being convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following an attack at a hostel in Liverpool on 3 January.

But as he was being led towards the cells, following a brief interaction with his mum in the public gallery at Liverpool Crown Court, he is believed to have broken free.

As Bunclark, of St Oswald’s Lane in Netherton, left the building, he took off his glasses and put a coat on, to try and change his appearance.

He then got on a train and checked into a hotel but later told police he had spent the entire night worrying about what he had done.

The incident occurred at Liverpool Crown Court Credit: PA Images

The following afternoon, he handed himself in to a police station.

He said he had fled because he had not expected a jail sentence and needed to tell his family, adding he had acted on impulse and had not planned it.

He was rearrested and appeared in court a few hours later charged with escaping from custody, to which he pleaded guilty.

He was sentenced to an additional four months in prison, bringing his total jail term to 20 months.

District Crown Prosecutor Victoria Colvin, of CPS Mersey Cheshire, said: “Nicholas Bunclark’s actions were bizarre.

"He had admitted his part in the assault in November and was being sentenced.

"He then chose to make matters much worse by escaping from the court and going on the run. For that decision, he has a further four months to serve in jail.

“He clearly regretted his decision and handed himself in. But that doesn’t alter what he did and the distress to the victim of the assault."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...