New figures show 98% of hospital beds across Greater Manchester are occupied, as winter pressures on the NHS continue.

The stats also show GPs remain under strain with 158 out of 422 practices saying they are feeling significant or extreme increase in demand.

Each week NHS England publishes an update to show how all services are managing demand.

A breakdown of the figures shows in hospitals across Greater Manchester:

There are 384 people in ‘general and acute’ hospital beds with flu.

17 in ‘critical care’ beds.

There is a greater demand across hospital trusts for portable oxygen due to increased numbers of patients with respiratory illnesses such as flu and Covid-19.

As of 2 January 2023, there were 819 people medically fit for discharge.

Paediatric services remain pressured, with high bed occupancy.

High numbers of children admitted with respiratory illnesses including bronchiolitis and RSV.

Stretchers in hospital corridors Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Mark Fisher, Chief Executive of NHS Greater Manchester said: "Like NHS services across the country, we are extremely busy in our hospitals, GP practices, pharmacists and community services.

"The demands of winter pressures and complex health and care needs mean the last few days have been especially busy.

"Staff are doing everything they can to see and treat everyone as quickly and safely as possible.

"Pressure from flu, Covid and other respiratory illnesses is sustained.

"We can’t stress strongly enough how serious flu can be especially if you are vulnerable.

"Please know it’s not too late to come forward for a vaccine which can help you avoid being seriously unwell from flu."

Dr Paddy McMaster, Consultant in Paediatric Infectious Diseases at North Manchester General Hospital talks about how flu can be dangerous for young children:

NHS Greater Manchester integrated care says between Christmas and New Year, it experienced some of the busiest days ever across its heath and care system.

It said demand for services tends to increase significantly with the onset of colder weather, but in recent years this pressure has been building throughout the year.

So this means winter pressures are piling on a system which is already stretched.

Colds, flu and other respiratory illnesses are more common in colder months, affecting patients and staff alike.

For older people and people with long-term health conditions, cold weather can make some health problems worse.

Cold weather can also mean an increase in physical injuries from slips, trips and falls.

All of this means demand on primary care grows, hospitals get fuller, and people stay longer, requests for social care increase and staff shortages rise.

People are being reminded to play their part by keeping A&E for emergencies and serious accidents only, and helping to get a loved one home from hospital.

The NHS also says wherever possible people should be practising self-care, using their local pharmacy, avoiding mixing with flu and Covid like symptoms and using NHS 111 online for advice.

Health bosses also say they are grateful to staff who are "working tirelessly amidst relentless pressure."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...