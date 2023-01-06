The mother of a man who was one of three shot dead within a week in Liverpool has paid tribute to him on what would have been his 23rd birthday.

Sam Rimmer was fatally injured when shots were fired at his group of friends by people on electric bikes in Lavrock Bank, Dingle, on 16 August 2022.

Within a week of his death, police were also investigating the murders of Ashley Dale, 28, who was found with a gunshot wound in the back yard of her Old Swan home on 21 August. and nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, shot in her home in Dovecot on 22 August.

Now, on what would have been his 23rd birthday, Sam's mother has released a statement, calling the day an "unbearable reminder that Sam was cruelly stolen".

She added that his son, who is due to born this month, will "never feel his dad's arms around him".

In the statement release by police, Sam’s mother, who was not named, said the the family would not rest “until justice is served”.

She said: “Sam loved his birthday and the day was a special family occasion as he shared his birthday with me, his mum.

"Every birthday Sam would say ‘happy birthday Mumzy’ and it breaks my heart to know I will never hear those words again.

The 22-year-old was shot dead in the Dingle area in August. Credit: Family photo

"Sam was funny, caring and loyal. He was the life and soul of every party and his laugh was infectious.

"His birthday is an unbearable reminder that Sam was cruelly stolen from us and we will never hear him laugh again.

"This month Sam was due to be a father and he was so excited about having a baby boy.

"It brings the family comfort that a part of Sam will live on, however, the devastating reality is baby Sam will never feel his dads’ arms around him or know how it feels to hear his dad’s laughter.

"Sam’s death has broken our family and we will never recover. He made an impact on anyone he met. If you knew Sam, you loved him.

Sam's coffin at his funeral was accompanied by white flowers which spelled out the word 'Daddy'. Credit: Liverpool Echo

"Sam, we love and miss you so much. Fly high and watch over your son and us all.

"We will not rest until justice is served. Love, always your devastated and broken-hearted family."

Merseyside Police are continuing to appeal for information on Sam's murder.

Four males, aged between 17 and 23, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain on conditional bail as enquiries continue.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath, said: "Our most sincere thoughts and condolences are with Sam’s family and friends on what should have been his 23rd Birthday.

"A day of celebration that he also shared with his mum. We know this will be a difficult time for them as they start a new year without him.

“Although we have made several arrests across Liverpool since the murder of Sam Rimmer we know there’s more to be done and our enquiries remain ongoing. “It is vital that anyone who was the area of Lavrock Bank comes forward with any information or footage that could help our investigation.

“Our detectives will review any information you share with us so please look back to that night and contact us immediately if you remember anything that could help us bring justice for Sam’s family.

"Please don’t assume we already have this information or guess how significant it might be. Our detectives will assess this and do all we can to trace any suspects.”

