Woman arrested after 'customers act aggressively' towards staff at Hooters in Liverpool
A woman has been arrested following an incident at Hooters in Liverpool city centre.
Merseyside Police was called to the bar on Water Street just before 12.30pm on Thursday 5 January after receiving reports of customers acting aggressively towards staff.
Two police vehicles were parked outside the bar and several officers attended.
There were no reports of any injuries and a 39-year-old woman was arrested.
A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: "We received reports of customers acting aggressively at a bar on Water Street on Thursday, 5 January.
"Officers arrested a 39-year-old woman from Liverpool on suspicion of common assault and a public order offence.
"She was taken to a police station in Merseyside where she will be questioned."