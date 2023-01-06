Play Brightcove video

A woman has been arrested following an incident at Hooters in Liverpool city centre.

Merseyside Police was called to the bar on Water Street just before 12.30pm on Thursday 5 January after receiving reports of customers acting aggressively towards staff.

Two police vehicles were parked outside the bar and several officers attended.

There were no reports of any injuries and a 39-year-old woman was arrested.

Police were called to Hooters on Water Street in the city centre Credit: Liverpool Echo

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: "We received reports of customers acting aggressively at a bar on Water Street on Thursday, 5 January.

"Officers arrested a 39-year-old woman from Liverpool on suspicion of common assault and a public order offence.

"She was taken to a police station in Merseyside where she will be questioned."