CCTV captures moment BMW destroys shop

CCTV footage has captured the moment a BMW crashed into a shop in Greater Manchester causing it to be destroyed.

The car was driven into the Alan Fish Ltd shop on Canterbury Street, Ashton-under-Lyne, on Thursday 5 January.

The driver, a woman, managed to escape from the vehicle and was checked over by paramedics.

She was later arrested on suspicion of drink driving and taken into police custody but has since been released under investigation.

The footage shows the car smashing through the wall of the electrical shop, seconds later the external wall falls and crumbles to the ground. Residents can then be seen running to help.

Residents said it was an ‘accident waiting to happen’ and they have been campaigning for speed bumps. Credit: MEN Media

Shop owner Alan Fish said it was the second time a car had been driven into his store in just four months. The building was already in a state of disrepair and was boarded up from the crash last September.

Alan said: "I was in the shop just five minutes before and went home to go in my garage - then I heard this loud bang. I couldn't believe it had happened again.

"My daughter was ringing me and came down worried because she knew I'd been in the shop just minutes before and was worried I was inside. I was in the room at the back."

Residents living near to where the building collapsed after the smash said it was an ‘accident waiting to happen’ and they have been campaigning for speed bumps in the area for years.