The Football Association have confirmed that they have launched an investigation following reports of alleged homophobic chanting towards Everton manager Frank Lampard from Manchester United fans.

The chants are reported to have started during the second half of the FA cup fixture at Old Trafford on Friday 6 January.

A spokesperson from the FA said that they 'strongly condemn' the use of the term that was reportedly used.

In a statement they said: "We are determined to drive it out of our game. We continue to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as the UK Football Policing Unit, in relation to the use of this term.

"Part of our work in this area has been to provide the relevant authorities with impact statements from LGBTQ+ supporters, detailing how chants of this nature affects their experience and feeling of inclusion at football matches, so that a clearer stance and understanding on the chant can be established.

"We stand firmly against all forms of discrimination and we are striving to ensure our game is a safe environment for all, which truly embraces diversity and challenges hateful conduct both on and off the pitch."