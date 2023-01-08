A man has been arrested following a triple stabbing in Bolton.

Greater Manchester Police were called to Cramond Walk at around 4am on Sunday 8th January where they found three men with 'very serious' injuries to their stomachs.

All three were taken to hospital, two with life threatening injuries, one with 'life changing' injuries.

All three remain in hospital with serious injuries and are receiving treatment.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in custody for questioning.

Police say inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are continuing.

Superintentent Mark Kenny said: ''This was a serious assault but I would like to reassure residents that we have taken swift action to identify and arrest a suspect.

''This means there is no wider threat to the community and the investigation is being progressed as a priority for Greater Manchester Police. ''

Anyone with information or dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to contact the force as soon as possible.