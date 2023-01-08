A theatre in St Helens is marking its last pantomine of the season by offering a "pay what you can" event to help people who are struggling with the cost of living crisis.

The final performance of Cinderella at the Theatre Royal is on Sunday 8th January.

The show stars Coronation Street actress Kimberly Hart Simpson, who said: ''the last show is pay what you can because we wanted to give something back to those people from St Helens and the Merseyside area who couldn't perhaps make it to see the show in December.''

''We all know that at the moment there is a cost of living crisis and that people have been impacted hard, but they should still be able to visit theatres so this is to help people who may be in that position.

''Every child and family should get the opportunity the experience the magic of pantomime"

Theatre Director Chantelle Nolan said: “A number of theatres, not many, across the country are doing this and I thought it was a really nice idea.

“It’s a way we can give something back.”

She added: “We want it to be for people who would love to come to see the panto, and who normally come to see the panto, but because of the cost of living crisis genuinely can’t afford it.

“I think everybody deserves a bit of panto magic.

“I’ve already had a lady who always brings her family but this year couldn’t afford to and she says it’s made her day – and the comments on social media already have been really positive, saying what a lovely idea it is and how great to give back.”

The show also stars Britain’s Got Talent’s Jon Courtenay and young ventriloquist Jamie Leahey.