Video report by Anna Youssef.

Hundreds of Ukrainians who found sanctuary in Britain have been attending Orthodox Christmas services across the North West.

Ukrainians, like Russians and Orthodox Christians in some other countries, observe Christmas on January 7.

At St Sebastian's Church in Liverpool, members of the Ukrainian community welcomed new faces as they gathered for a special service to remember those still at home.

Rev. Dr. Taras Khomych who led the congregation, many of whom were in traditional dress, said: ''People have very different stories and they need support.

''During this Christmas celebration we will commemorate all those who passed away.

''We will pray for those who are fighting for Ukraine and we will unite with our brothers and sisters in Ukraine in our prayers.''

Some attended the service in traditional Ukrainian clothing. Credit: ITV Granada

At the Devonshire House Hotel in the city, volunteers and refugees came together to create a festive feast for around 300 refugees, complete with traditional foods and presents for the children.

The event was organised by charity Big Help Project. Organiser Francesca D'Arcy said: ''I thinK its really important that people have a chance to celebrate Christmas this way because a lot of people will still have loved ones in Ukraine for whatever reason. It's a chance for them to make new friends and some new memories.''

At the Devonshire House Hotel in the city, volunteers and refugees came together to create a festive feast for around 300 refugees. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Lesa came here as a refugee in May, forced to leave her family behind:

'I miss my country. I miss my people, my family. I feel safe in England. I'm not hungry, I am warm. I have nice people.''

Oxsana has lived in Liverpool for more than 20 years - she is in charge of the kitchen for the dinner and has volunteered to cook because she wants to help her countrymen and women to feel at home in the north west:

''We want them to feel warm and welcome in this country and welcome our community - we want them to feel like they are at home.''

This is a community with an uncertain future - they are grateful for the kindness and support of others but fearful for those they love still caught up in the conflict.

