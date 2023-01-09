A 14-year-old boy has been found guilty of murdering of an 18-year-old man after beating him to death in an internet cafe.

Michael Toohey was found with head and neck injuries at the cafe, on London Road in Liverpool, in April 2022.

He had been pressured into selling drugs by a man referred to as 'Gerry' and, following a "war" between rival dealers, had been beaten by a gang who were "called in" by the 14-year-old, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

Forensics carrying out investigations at the scene Credit: Liv Echo

Merseyside Police charged nine people with his murder - with a jury convicting five of them.

Kieran Williams, 28, of no fixed abode, Anthony Williams, 32, of Hillbrook Drive, Walton, Michael Williams, 25, of Carlake Grove, Walton and Steven McInerney, 34, of no fixed abode, were all found guilty of his murder on 6 January.

The 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was found guilty on 9 January.

Four other defendants were found not guilty.

Tributes close to the scene Michael Toohey was beaten to death Credit: Liv Echo

Jurors heard Michael died after being chased into Mobiles Junction and Internet Café on Monument Place, and battered by a gang on 16 April 2022.

Paramedics took Michael to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead. A post mortem confirmed he died from multiple injuries.

The Williams brothers Keiron, Anthony & Michael, Steven McInerney, will be sentenced later, alongside the 14-year-old who cannot be named. Credit: Merseyside Police

Speaking after the verdict, Detective Chief Inspector Stephen McGrath said: "This was a truly shocking and brutal assault which led to the tragic and senseless death of a young man, Michael Toohey, who was about to be become a father. "The tragic assault of that day which led to his death is abhorrent.

"Michael had not long arrived in the city centre to meet friends when he was tracked down and fatally assaulted.

"Nobody can begin to understand the impact and the circumstances of his sudden death has had on his family and friends. "Nothing can bring Michael back, but I hope that this conviction of Kieran Williams, Anthony Williams, Michael Williams, Steven McInerney and the 14-year old boy will give Michael’s family a sense of justice.”

A date has yet to be set for the sentencing for the three Williams brothers, McInerney and the 14-year-old.