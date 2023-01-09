A couple and their newborn child who went missing in Greater Manchester have been sighted in Essex, police said.

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were seen with the child in Harwich at 9am on Saturday and in Colchester about an hour later, according to Essex Police.

They have been missing since their car broke down near junction four of the M61 near Bolton on Thursday.

They walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.

Officers said they believe Ms Marten has given birth recently and neither she nor the baby have been assessed by medical professionals.

Police searching area near where car broke down

An Essex Police spokesperson said: “We believe they initially travelled to Liverpool before Mark, Constance and a child were seen by a member of the public in Harwich at about 9am on Saturday morning.

“There is also a confirmed sighting in Colchester about an hour later.”

CCTV footage released on Saturday by Greater Manchester Police appears to show Ms Marten wrapped in a large red scarf outside Harwich Port in Essex on Saturday at 9am.

Mr Gordon is described as wearing dark clothing while Ms Marten, who has a southern accent, was wearing a burgundy coat. The baby was swaddled.

CCTV footage released on Saturday by Greater Manchester Police appears to show Ms Marten wrapped in a large red scarf Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston said: “Clearly, the overriding concern that we share with our colleagues at Greater Manchester Police is for Mark and Constance’s newborn child.

“We do not wish to interrupt their family life; this search is primarily to ensure the welfare of the couple’s child.

“We are carrying out a number of inquiries in and around Colchester in order to locate them. We’re also liaising with colleagues at British Transport Police around potential onward travel from Colchester.

“I would ask the people of Colchester, and indeed wider north Essex, to please familiarise yourself with Mark and Constance’s faces and report any sightings to us immediately.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the couple and their child is asked to call Essex Police on 101.