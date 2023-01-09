A man has died and another person has been left with serious injuries after a fire at a house caused by an e-bike charging overnight.

Firefighters found the ground floor of the two-storey semi-detached house fully alight when they arrived at the home on Daisy Mews, in Litherland, Liverpool, in the early hours of Sunday 8 January.

Two people were found inside, and brought out of the property by firefighters, where CPR was carried out by North West Ambulance Service paramedics.

Tragically, a 60-year-old man died at the scene, while the second person was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A further person who managed to escape the property and raise the alarm after being woken by smoke alarms was also taken to hospital suffering from severe smoke inhalation.

A joint investigation between the fire service and Merseyside Police has revealed the fire was accidental and caused by an e-bike left charging overnight.

The fire had rapidly taken hold and spread quickly through open internal doors.

Area Manager Mark Thomas said: "This is a devastating incident and our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of those involved.

"We are also mindful of the impact that the incident will have on the local community at this time and we will be on hand to offer our support in the coming days.

"I would like also to commend the efforts of our fire control staff who offered help to callers, our fire crews who attempted rescues, also working with NWAS who combined made every effort to provide emergency resuscitation for the casualties.

"This tragedy highlights the very real risks posed by e-bikes, which we have confirmed as the source of the fire.

"We would ask that people don’t leave any electrical appliance – particularly e-bikes and scooters - charging unattended and definitely not while you are asleep when we are all at our most vulnerable.

"Also consider if you are leaving the bike or scooter in the way of your escape route should you need to evacuate in darkness.

"I would also urge people to follow the manufacturer’s instructions, only using batteries and chargers which have been supplied with the vehicle or approved by the manufacturer.

"Make a bedtime routine ensuring all internal doors are closed as this will slow the progress of a fire if one should happen.

"In this incident the resident who raised the alarm was able to do so as smoke alarms had alerted them- please ensure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home and check them regularly.”

