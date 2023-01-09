Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Tim Scott

A Liverpool GP says the "unprecedented" workload on the NHS is "unsustainable" as government talks to avoid further strikes ended with little progress.

After strikes by ambulance workers and nurses, the British Medical Association is balloting for 45,000 staff over potential strike action by junior doctors.

Dr Rob Barnett said: "We've been overstretched for many months. The workload we are having to deal with is almost unprecedented.

"Today this morning in surgery, we had over 60 patient contacts between three GP's.

"You cannot sustain that sort of workload."

Dr Barnett said alongside seeing patients, he also had admin work to process prescriptions. Having filled out 40 in the morning, he still has another 80 to do before he goes home.

He added: "There becomes a point when you can't cope. We're exhausted, we do need to take time off. We are seeing an overall service that's in absolute crisis."

He reported that consultations at his surgery on Greenbank Road for the autumn in 2022 were up 30% on three years ago.

The news comes after senior medics have told health bosses they are "ashamed an embarrassed" by standards of care being offered at the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

In a leaked letter signed by 31 medics, including a clinical director, said staff are "regularly left in tears" at the "chaotic" situation.

Estephanie Dunn, the North West Regional Director at the Royal College of Nurses gave her reaction to further nurse strike action

Dr Barnett said successive government's have not listened to warnings about more doctors being needed for an ageing population several decades ago.

He said: "When politicians say they are going to produce more doctors, I'm not sure where they are going to produce them from.

"I think the junior doctors have valid reasons for strike action and I suspect the consultants may not be too far behind.

In parliament, Health Secretary Steve Barclay announced measures to take the workload off hospitals.

He said: "We will block book beds in residential homes to enable around 2,500 people to be released from hospitals where they are medically fit to be discharged.

"When combined with ramping up of the £500 million discharge funding which will unblock around one to two thousands cases - capacity on wards will be freed up."

