A 21-year-old man has been charged after three men were stabbed on a street in Bolton, leaving them with serious stomach injuries.

Emergency services were called to Cramond Walk in the Halliwell area at around 4am on Saturday 7 January 2023.

It is believed two of the victims have life-threatening injuries, whilst the other man’s injuries are reported as life changing.

Rylan Cullen of Falcon Drive, Little Hulton has been charged with three counts of section 18 assault and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.