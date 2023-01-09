The new series of Love Island will see the first partially sighted resident of the villa as the cast head to South Africa.

Ron Hall, 25, a financial adviser from Essex, who lost his sight in one eye while playing football aged eight, joins the cast alongside a farmer and a make-up artist to the stars.

Also in the line up are a PE teacher from Manchester and a student of biomedical science from Liverpool.

Who are the islanders hoping to find love on series 9:

Ron Hall, 25, Financial adviser from Essex

Ron is Love Island's first partially sighted contestant Credit: ITV

Ron, 25, said his eyes now have two different colours, blue and green after an accident which has “added to his character”.

He says the injury has not “hindered” him and makes a “good conversation starter”.

Ron also said "I’m the most genuine person you’ll meet. I’m genuine, caring and I’m a nice person – which you don’t find these days."

Tanya Manhenga, 22, student and influencer from Liverpool

Tanya Manhenga is 22 and from Liverpool Credit: ITV

Tanya is a student of biomedical science and is looking to find a boyfriend but not one that does not wear socks in the house or has big feet because that gives her "the ick."

Manhenga who has vitiligo, added that her skin pigmentation is on her lip and there is a stripe in her hair.

She said: “Not many people know that but I think it’s quite cute. I don’t care about covering it up all the time, I think it’s a vibe.”

Kai Fagan, 24, science and PE teacher from Manchester

Kai is a teacher from Manchester Credit: ITV

Kai said he is looking for the right girl and has "quite high expectations."

The science and PE teacher, who plays semi-professional rugby for Burnage RFC, added: "I don’t feel I should commit to someone unless I’m absolutely buzzing over them, because it’s not fair on them."

The Jamaican citizen added friends and family, who he said he always puts first, describe him as "chilled, caring, very impulsive and a good guy."

Tanyel Revan, 26, hair stylist from North London

Tanyel says her dream man is Channing Tatum Credit: ITV

Tanyel said she is "hard to get, funny, charismatic, good-looking, happy and loyal."

Her celebrity crush is Magic Mike actor Channing Tatum because she does not like "pretty boys" as they have a "crap personality" which gives her "the ick".

"Channing is manly and he can dance," Revan added. "If a man can dance I’m in love with him straight away."

Will Young, 23, farmer from Buckinghamshire

Will Young is a farmer Credit: ITV

Will said he has found it “difficult juggling relationships” while working at the farm and he is now “mature enough” to settle down with a wife.

He said he meditates “every night” for 20 to 25 minutes after a girl he was dating told him to start.

Will added that he wants natural history broadcaster Sir David Attenborough to play him shirtless while feeding animals in a movie about his life.

Anna-May Robey, 20, administrator from Swansea

Anna-May is a payroll administrator Credit: ITV

Anna from Swansea said she is on the show as her mum keeps "bugging" her to get a boyfriend.

The self-described chatterbox added: "I’m just excited to try something new and I think going on Love Island is a good way to meet someone."

She said her worst date involved a guy "falling asleep" when she was speaking to him and she woke him up by clinking his wine glass.

Lana Jenkins, 25, make-up artist from Luton

Lana says she "falls in love easily" Credit: ITV

Lana said she "falls in love" easily and probably tells people she loves them in a week.

She added: "I don’t mind people texting me all the time but if you send me question marks if I’ve not replied to you in a while, you’re gone.

"That’s a really big red flag for me! Also if I see a guy trip over, that’s an instant turn-off."

Lana says she has worked with celebrities for her job as a make-up artist and was in an episode of comedy show Benidorm as an extra when she lived in Spain when she was six.

Shaq Muhammad, 24, Airport security officer from London

Shaq is from London Credit: ITV

Shaq says he hasn't had the best luck with previous relationships so he thought "why not be in the sun and potentially meet the love of my life?"

He said he does fall in love quickly, and is the type of person who wears his heart on his sleeve, but he is hoping he comes out of the villa with his "future wife".

Shaq added "Dear John" is his favourite film and said every time he watches it he cries.

Olivia Hawkins, 27, Ring girl and actress from Brighton

Olivia has never been in a relationship Credit: ITV

Olivia said she is going into the villa as she has never been in a relationship but now feels ready to settle down, so is hoping she will find the love of her life.

She thinks she'll bring fun, vibes and a little bit of drama!

Olivia added her claims to fame include doing a filmJason Statham and "having a nice 10-minute convo about life".

She has also been ring girl for KSI and body double for Michelle Keegan and Emma Watson.

Haris Namani, 21, TV salesman from Doncaster

Haris says he thinks the show will 'help him find love' Credit: ITV

Haris says he has never found love and thinks Love Island is the best opportunity to "find the girl and find the right one."

He says he'll bring a lot to the villa, and is "different, a unique guy, respectful, and not awkward, especially with the girls."

Haris said he has never taken a girl home and won't say he has fallen in love until he has taken them to meet his mum and dad or sisters and brother.

TV and radio presenter Maya Jama, 28, is hosting for the first time as the winter series makes a post-pandemic return.

Maya will also host the usual summer edition in Majorca later in the year following Laura Whitmore, 37, stepping down.

Love Island returns on Monday January 16 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.