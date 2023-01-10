Network Rail has announced that no trains will run from Manchester Piccadilly on Sunday, causing more disruption for rail passengers after weeks of strikes.

All services that are scheduled on 15 January will be replaced by buses due to engineering work on the station's train shed roof, a spokesperson said.

Passengers are being asked to check before travelling or use an alternative train station.

The announcement comes days after nationwide strikes by railway workers who have walked out several times in recent months in a dispute over pay and working conditions.

A spokesperson from Network Rail said: "On Sunday 15 January buses will replace all trains from Manchester Piccadilly due to engineering works on our train shed roof."Please allow extra time for your journey and check before you travel. Thank you for your patience whilst these works are undertaken."

