The horrifying moments before a schoolgirl was shot in the neck at a bus stop by a teenage gunman in a "truly shocking and reckless incident" have been released by police.

CCTV footage shows Rio Jones, then 18, and another man, riding along Upper Warwick Street in Toxteth, in Liverpool, on the afternoon of 1 March 2022.

Jones can then be seen to lift up his arm, and the gun, before opening fire multiple times on the other rider.

Just moments after the footage finishes, a 15-year-old girl, who was at a bus stop with her friend, is caught in the crossfire.

The unnamed girl was hit in the neck by a stray bullet and was taken to hospital in a serious condition, she is continuing to recover at home.

A 20-year-old man was also injured during the incident and received hospital treatment for a gunshot wound to the hand.

Rio Jones, 19, has been jailed for life Credit: Merseyside Police

Jones was found guilty of attempted murder, s18 wounding and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He was jailed for life to serve a minimum of 16 years and six months at Liverpool Crown Court for the attempted murder.He was also further sentenced to nine years to run concurrently for the wounding, and 12 years for the firearms offence also to run concurrently.

Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson from Merseyside Police said: "This was a truly shocking and reckless incident in which an innocent child was caught up in a gang dispute.

"It is only by sheer good fortune that this did not turn into a murder investigation."

She added: "Today he is behind bars, where he will spend a considerable amount of time, reflecting on the consequences of his brazen actions.

"Sadly Jones’ victim continues to suffer, both physically and mentally, as a result of the injury she suffered that day.

"I hope that the sentence will bring some comfort to her and her family and help her in some way with her long process of recovery."