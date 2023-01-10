Teachers on the Isle of Man will walkout again in an ongoing row over pay, workload and working practices.

The strikes on Wednesday 11 Jan and Thursday 12 January follow on from two previous days of strikes on 30 November and 1 December.

The National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) trade union say the action "follows the imposition of a pay award which represents a real terms pay cut of 3% for most teachers".

Union members, who say they currently feel "seriously undervalued and overwhelmed", rejected the current pay award.

The NASUWT is calling for a multi-year fully funded pay offer that begins to address what it calls the "real-terms historic erosion of pay as part of a medium to long-term strategy for the sustainable delivery of high-quality education into the future."

The union also said excessive workload and working hours need to be addressed as they are diverting teachers’ time and energy from focusing on meeting the needs of pupils.

It added the issues are hampering recruitment and retention of teachers.

The Manx Government held talks with the NASUWT on Friday 6 January as efforts continue to end the industrial action.

The unions said it will suspend the action if the Manx Government commit to considering suggestions it has put forward, but said no commitment was made, leaving "no other choice" than to continue with the strike action.

The union says excessive workload and working hours need to be addressed

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary, said: "Teachers are disappointed and frustrated that they are having to take further strike action due to the failure of ministers to address the strain that years of real-terms pay cuts and escalating workloads are taking on their morale, health and their ability to make ends meet.

"Our dispute is about the future of the education service in the Isle of Man.

"Investment in teachers’ pay and working conditions is an investment in children and young people’s life chances and futures.

"At present teachers feel seriously undervalued and overwhelmed – this is bad for the profession but also bad for pupils."

ITV Granada Reports has contacted the Manx Government for comment.

Picket lines will be held on Wednesday 10 January outside St Ninian’s, Ramsey Grammar and Queen Elizabeth II schools between 7.30am and 9am, with NASUWT members also gathering for a rally outside Tynwald at 2pm.

Picket lines will be held outside Castle Rushen and Ballakermeen schools between 7.30am and 9am on Thursday 11 Jan

Further strike action is planned for 15th and 16th February.