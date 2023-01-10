A teenage gunman has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting an innocent 15-year-old schoolgirl in the neck at a bus stop in Liverpool.

Rio Jones, 19, opened fire while riding an electric bike along Upper Warwick Street in Toxteth on the afternoon of 1 March 2022.

The girl, who was not the intended target, was waiting at a bus stop on Upper Warwick Street when she was hit by a stray bullet.

The youngster suffered lung damage and shattered vertebrae in her spine, undergoing 10 days of treatment before being discharged.

Shakur Watson, the intended target of the attack, was also shot during the incident and received hospital treatment for a gunshot wound to the hand.

The girl was shot while standing at a bus stop in Toxteth. Credit: PA images

In the aftermath, Jones disposed of the gun, his bike and the clothes he had been wearing during the shooting. None of these items have since been recovered.

The teen was arrested at his home on 3 March, with a search of the property revealing body armour in his bedroom.

He claimed to have lost his phone during a visit to Sheffield the day after the shooting, replacing it with a new handset and number thereafter.

However, Jones was forced to confess to the crime because he was wearing an ankle tag that pinpointed his location at the time of the shooting.

The intended target was also wearing a tag.

Merseyside Police say the shooting was "truly shocking" and it is only by "sheer good fortune" that this did not turn into a murder investigation.

Jones, of Jermyn Street, Toxteth, was found guilty of attempted murder, wounding and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He was jailed for life at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday 10 January, and will serve a minimum of 16 years and six months for the attempted murder.

Rio Jones was sentenced to life in prison for attempted murder. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Jones was also further sentenced to nine years to run concurrently for the wounding, and 12 years for the firearms offence - also to run concurrently.

His Honour Judge Andrew Menary KC also activated 12 months of a 18 month suspended sentence for wounding in connection with a previous incident.

In passing sentence, HHJ Menary said the incident was evidence of gang-related violence and that the shooting was a "planned and determined effort to kill a rival" and that there "must be a deterrent element to his sentence".

