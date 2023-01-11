Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports Journalist Jahmal Williams Thomas

Not all married couples want to partner up on the golf course, but Steve and Sally Beevers are not just partners, Sally is Steve's guide.

Steve Beevers has limited vision. He describes his sight loss as "I'm not totally blind, I can’t see the ball when it’s on the floor although I can detect movement but I’ve no idea who or what it is."

None of this has slowed Steve's swing. The former school teacher is a member at Wallasey Golf Club and maintains a 16 handicap.

Play Brightcove video

Steve is part of the England and Wales Blind Golf Association, he says it is a great sport for the visually impaired "Golf is accessible to people with a visual impairment because you are playing with a stationary ball and you are playing with a partner who can help you by sighting the ball for you".

Steve and Sally Beevers Credit: ITV News

Sally Beevers is one of the many fully sighted people who act as a guide for their partially sighted or blind partner. She has been her husband's guide for a year and says they have enjoyed a bit of success and jokes they are still married, so they must be doing something right!

"To be a guide you don't need any golfing knowledge at all, you are a pair and play as a team and learn for each other"

Play Brightcove video

An open day has been held in Trafford to encourage more blind and partially sighted people to take up the sport.

People who came along said they had not previously thought of taking up the sport, but would definitely play again.

Two million people live with sight loss across the UK, but there are only 60 blind or visually impaired golfers registered across the country. The open day aims to change that by showing how accessible the sport is

Steve Cunningham from Blind Vision says taking up the sport can have many benefits, giving mental strength and physical health.