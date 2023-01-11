The family of a musician from Liverpool who died after being assaulted at his home have paid tribute to him, after a woman was jailed for his murder.

Adrian Swift died at his home in Wavertree in March 2021.

A day before his death, he had been the victim of a violent assault for which he received hospital treatment before discharging himself and returning home.

Last week Cheryl O'Callaghan was jailed for 18 years after being found guilty of causing his death.

Now, almost two years after Mr Swift's death, his family released this tribute:"We are so glad that justice has finally been served for you brother / Uncle Ade.

"A talented musician taken far too soon.

"We would like to thank the Police for their hard work and dedication towards this case and especially their support throughout.

"After nearly two years, we will now be able to grieve for his loss, we wouldn’t wish this on anybody.

"Despite what you thought, you were always valued and loved. May you now finally rest in peace Ade, we will continue to keep your memory alive.

"Love always x."