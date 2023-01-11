Fundraising drive underway to create new park in memory of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

A community in Merseyside is to begin fundraising to create a park in memory of Olivia Pratt-Korblel.

The nine-year-old from Dovecot died after being shot inside her own home in August last year.

She was fatally injured after burglar Joseph Nee was chased by a gunman into her house.

Last month a 34-year-old man pleaded not guilty to to her murder.

Community leaders say the planned memorial park has the full support of Olivia’s family and is backed by local community groups, faith leaders and councillors.

The project is being led by West Derby MP Ian Byrne, who's working with local road safety charity The Bobby Colleran Trust.

Memorial Park organisers (Left to Right): Ian Byrne MP, Joanne Colleran, David Colleran, Steven Blessenhat.

Ian Byrne MP said: "The aim of this wonderful project is to turn a piece of unloved land into a community green space, named in memory of Olivia and to benefit local children now and for future generations.

"The community here in Dovecot wants to honour Olivia and a memorial park in the heart of Olivia’s community seems a fitting way to do this.

"Our local community has so many decent people and businesses wishing to be involved in this positive project following recent horrific events.

"The good people of Dovecot need to be heard and empowered and given the tools and resources to look after each other."

Members of the public can donate to the Olivia Pratt-Korbel memorial park via an online fundraising page.