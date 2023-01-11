Hot Wheels Monster Trucks heading back to Liverpool and Manchester

The newly launched Hot Wheels Monster Trucks are heading back to Liverpool and Manchester in 2023.

The 'Glow Party" trucks will roll into Manchester's AO Arena on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 January and Liverpool M&S Bank Arena on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 April following a hugely successful Glow Party debut in North America.

This will be the only opportunity to see Hot Wheels Monster Trucks - Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Boneshaker™, Bigfoot® and more, plus the all-new Gunkster™ - LIGHT UP the floor in competitions and battles.

Megasaurus in action. Credit: Sarah Rhodes

Event performances will also feature a laser light shows with dance parties, and a special special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot Megasaurus.

In addition, before every performance, fans will be allowed onto the competition floor to see the designs and epic size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks along with autograph signings from the drivers and performers.

Senior Vice President Touring, International Music, Live Nation, Tim McWilliams said: "We are thrilled to be embarking on our third UK tour of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live.

"As the world’s largest live-entertainment company, we are part of many incredible shows, but Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live provides a new dimension in family entertainment that never fails to impress.

"We can’t wait for these shows so we can all join the Glow Party."

Some of the stunts on display. Credit: Sarah Rhodes

Ken Hudgens, CEO of Family Entertainment Live, added: "With the success of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party thus far, we’re excited to continue the amazing experience into 2023, both in the United States and internationally."

More information here.