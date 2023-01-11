A man's been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Elle Edwards.

The 26-year-old beautician was shot at the Lighthouse Pub in Wallasey on Christmas Eve as she celebrated with friends and family. She died later in hospital.

Police say following enquiries in mid-Wales, a 22-year-old man from Wirral was arrested on suspicion of murder.A 23-year-old woman also from Wirral was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both have been taken to police stations for questioning. Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said: “This brings the number of arrests in connection with the tragic death of Elle to five. “Although extensive work is going on from our dedicated teams across Merseyside Police and a great deal of intelligence has come in, I would still ask that anyone who has information and has yet to come forward, does so. “If they don’t want to speak to police directly then please get in touch with Crimestoppers where information can be given in confidence.” There is a special Public Portal Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) where information, CCTV and dashcam and mobile phone footage can be uploaded directly to the investigation team. Information can also be passed via 101, DM @MerPolCC or by contacting @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111, with reference 22000948723.

The pub was closed off throughout the Christmas period after the shooting

